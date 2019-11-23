The municipality of Mariveles, Bataan drew flak from the people after they "unintentionally" painted the Death March marker pink.

In a Facebook post by a certain Pocholo Pineda, he showed a comparison photo of the "KM 0 Death March marker".

"The historical stone of death march in Mariveles is now painted in pink," Pineda said.

The photos posted last November 20 gained thousands of shares, likes and comments.

Ernesto Raguine, Municipal Environment and Natural Resources Office (MENRO) supervisor, apologized over the incident.

Raguine said Mariveles Mayor Jocelyn Castañeda did not order for it to be painted.

"We apologized to the people of Mariveles about the issue of the Death March marker being painted in color pink. I take the full responsibility that my people made a mistake in painting the stone because he feels regretful with the remaining paint he has that's why he painted the stone," he said.

"Mayor Jocelyn Castañeda is not aware of it and she did not order for the stone to be painted," he added.

The official again apologized as they just want to improve the appearance of the place.

In a separate statement, Castañeda admitted what happened is not right and she will talk to the person who painted the marker to educate him about historical landmarks and markers.

"I'm asking for everyone's understanding especially those who were offended and you can expect that we will give proper action to this incident aside from immediately restoring the marker," she said.

The mayor also asked people to forgive the worker who painted the marker.

An official from Mariveles municipality said it was the previous administration who painted the marker white.

According to the official, the original white color is expected to be painted on the marker late Friday.

The KM 0 marker was placed in Mariveles, Bataan as it was the starting point of the 1942 Death March where around 60,000 soldiers who surrendered in Corregidor to the Japanese walked to Capas.

In the nearly 100 kilometer march, thousands of Filipino soldiers and hundreds of American soldiers perished. Ella Dionisio/DMS