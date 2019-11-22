Authorities seized 263.3 kilograms of suspected double-dead meat in Manila, early Thursday.

City meat inspectors, during a routine inspection at New Antipolo Market in Blumentritt around 3 am, confiscated the pork ribs suspected to be double-dead.

Manila Veterinary Inspection Board (VIB) chief Nick Santos said the meat had "foul odor and discoloration." He also added it was "improperly handled and stored."

Possession or selling of double-dead meat is a violation of Republic Act No. 10611 or the Food Safety Act and Republic Act No. 10536 otherwise known as the "Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines."

"The VIB Enforcement Squad Team is intensifying its campaign against unscrupulous individuals who will take advantage of the Christmas Season for their illegal activities, victimizing the consuming public, particularly our Manileños,” said Santos.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), double-dead meat "is livestock or poultry that have died due to disease, slaughtered, and then sold as fresh meat to consumers."

Signs which suggests the meat is double dead ar: pale color with bluish or greenish-gray tint, sticky consistency, foul smell, cold (meat was frozen), improperly cleaned patches of hair and skin, and cheaper price tag compared to fresh meat.

DOH added that consuming this kind of meat is dangerous to one's health and may result in diarrhea and food poisoning. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS