Following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order, the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday enforced a ban on use of vapes or e-cigarettes.

In a statement, PNP spokesperson, Police Brigadier General Bernard Banac said Police Lieutenant General Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP’s officer-in-charge, directed all police units nationwide to ban the use of vapes and ensure all violators will be arrested and recorded in police blotters.

The confiscated items will be accounted for and disposed of properly. The PNP will coordinate with local government units and agencies, vape stores and owners to enhance the enforcement of the ban.

“Likewise, all PNP personnel are directed to refrain from violating the directive or risk disciplinary sanctions,” Banac said.

“All heads of offices and chiefs of police units in all levels are held accountable for the strict enforcement and compliance of their personnel with the ban,” he added.

Banac said all PNP camps and offices are declared “No Vape Zone”.

“The latest instruction of President Duterte is in relation to Executive Order No. 26 series of 2017 that provides for the establishment of smoke-free environments in public and enclosed places,” he said.

The PNP urged all vape users to cease using vapes.

Last night, Duterte ordered a ban on importing e-cigarette or vaping materials and to arrest people vaping in public places.

"I will ban it, the importation, because it is toxic. Government has the power to issue measures to protect public health and public interest," he said in a press conference. Ella Dionisio/DMS