The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Friday ordered intensified implementation of an existing ban on use of sirens, blinkers, and unauthorized motorcycle escorts in the runup to the SEA Games and Christmas season.

In a statement, Police Lieutenant Archie Francisco Gamboa directed that all PNP unit commanders will ensure strict enforcement of the provisions of Letter of Instruction (LOI) 34/10 or the "Action Plan Against Wang-Wang and Counter Flow" and PNP Memo Circular No. 2017-049 or the "Policy on the Provision of the PNP Mobile and Motorcycle Security Coverage".

"We are imposing existing measures against the indiscriminate use of prohibited sirens, bells, horns, whistles, or similar gadgets that produce staggering sounds and as well as motorcycle security escorts when traversing highways and major thoroughfares for personal advantage and easy passage," said the officer-in-charge of the PNP .

In his new directive, only patrol vehicles and motorcycles, scene of the crime operation vehicles, SWAT (special weapons and tactics) vehicles, rescue vehicles and ambulances of the PNP are allowed to use sirens, blinkers, and similar devices.

But Gamboa clarified exemptions are granted to fire trucks, ambulances, and other rescue and emergency vehicles.

He said PNP motorcycles and mobile cars are authorized for police patrol purposes, not for weddings, birthdays, and funerals.

Under the PNP Memo Circular No. 2017-049, PNP mobile and motorcycle security will be provided only to the President of the Philippines, Vice President of the Philippines, Senate President, Speaker of the House Representatives, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, other authorized government officials and foreign delegates during national events.

Gamboa also tapped all unit commanders to deploy police and traffic personnel to provide immediate assistance for emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire trucks, caught in traffic along EDSA and other busy streets in the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS