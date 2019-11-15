President Rodrigo Duterte who has been "working from home" for the past few days has decided not to push through with his scheduled dialogue with farmers in North Cotabato on Friday.

Instead, Duterte would proceed to Eastern Samar to visit the 20 wounded soldiers and the wake of six others who were killed in an encounter with the communist New People's Army, his former close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go told reporters.

The Army troopers were deployed to Sitio Bangin, Barangay Pinana-an in Borongan City when they clashed late Monday with some 50 rebels, who set off improvised explosive devices during the battle, military said.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo who was apparently not aware of Duterte's trip to Eastern Samar said the latter's visit in North Cotabato would only be rescheduled as he had been working the whole day on Wednesday.

He said Duterte was doing paper work and reading documents.

Panelo assured that the suspension of Duterte's trip to North Cotabato had nothing to do with his health.

"It (rescheduling) has something to do with what he was doing yesterday. He was reading briefs, documents, pouring over them," he explained.

Since Tuesday, Duterte has decided to work from home in Davao City instead of going to Malacanang.

Panelo earlier said the 74-year-old Duterte could immediately take a rest if he is in Davao City unlike when he is in Manila.

Recently, Duterte complained of '' unbearable pain'' on his pelvic area after his fall from his motorcycle.

He had also admitted of suffering from different illnesses and underwent colonoscopy and endoscopy. Celerina Monte/DMS