Thirty-six Japanese were arrested by the Bureau of Immigration inside a hotel in Makati City for alleged voice pishing Wednesday evening.

This was confirmed by the Bureau of Immigration- Fugitive Search Unit (FSU) to The Daily Manila Shimbun.

In a statement, BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said 36 Japanese involved in telecommunications scam were arrested in San Antonio, Makati City.

According to Morente, BI received an official communication from the Japanese government that a certain Nobuki Oshita, 20 and Yusuke Kiya, 33 have standing arrest warrants for theft in Japan.

This resulted to the immediate issuance of a mission order for their arrest.

The BI did not say if the two identified suspects were the owners of the company.

During the operation, 34 more Japanese were arrested after they were caught engaged in voice phishing operations.

FSU head Bobby Raquepo said upon verification with the Japanese police, they found out that all arrested 36 foreign nationals are members of an organized crime group involved in telecom fraud and extortion.

The BI said the group has reportedly victimized at least 1,393 Japanese nationals resulting to 2 billion yen estimated cost of damages.

Morente assured the public the BI will continue to strengthen their partnership with foreign counterparts.

"The presence of these criminals in the country is a risk to public security. We will keep our strong ties with our partners until the last foreign fugitive is hunted, deported, and blacklisted," he said.

The arrested Japanese are temporarily detained at the BI detention facility in Bicutan pending deportation proceedings. Ella Dionisio/DMS