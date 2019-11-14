President Rodrigo Duterte has refused to follow his doctor's advice to take a rest, his former close aide said on Wednesday.

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go said Duterte would visit North Cotabato on Friday to attend a gathering of farmers.

"Actually, the truth is, the President does not want to take a rest even if he was advised by the doctor to rest...he couldn't stay longer in the house and he really wants to work and go around," he told reporters in Malacanang.

Duterte was supposed to take a three-day rest in his home in Davao City. But later Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte would just work from home in Davao since last Tuesday.

The 74-year old Duterte complained last month of ''unbearable pain'' on his pelvic area after his accident from a motorcycle.

He also admitted in the past that he has various illnesses and that he underwent endoscopy and colonoscopy.

Go said that Duterte would remain in Davao, his "comfort zone." until Thursday and on Friday, he will proceed to North Cotabato.

"He (Duterte) will personally go to North Cotabato to listen to the farmers on Friday," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS