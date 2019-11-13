President Rodrigo Duterte has started to work from his home in Davao City where there is less distraction, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, quoting the President who had a conversation with business tycoon Lucio Tan at the wake of the latter's son Monday night in Taguig City, said if he is working at his house, after his work, he could rest.

"Unlike here (in Manila), there are many distractions. You cannot really take a rest. But he's still working," he said.

During his press briefing on Monday, Panelo said Duterte would take a three-day rest in Davao. But later in the night, Panelo issued a statement that the President would still be working from his home but he did not say when he would return to Malacanang.

Panelo said Duterte' schedule, however, was "subject to change without prior notice, depending on the circumstances."

He reiterated that Duterte was in good health and he has ''good aura'' if he could sleep longer.

"If the President manages to sleep, he has good aura. He walks briskly," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel," he said.

Before Duterte flew to Davao, aside from visiting the wake of Tan Jr., he also went to two other wakes, including another taipan John Gokongwei Jr.

Duterte also met in Malacanang Moro National Liberation Front founding chairman Nur Misuari. Celerina Monte/DMS