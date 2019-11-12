Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo retracted on Monday night his earlier statement that President Rodrigo Duterte would take a three-day rest this week.

In a statement, Panelo, also the chief presidential legal counsel, said that Duterte "declined the suggestion of well meaning friends to have a rest for a few days."

In his regular press briefing earlier in the day, he said that Duterte would take a three-day rest beginning Tuesday in Davao City.

He has said that Duterte would not take a leave of absence while taking his rest in his home in Mindanao.

In the latest statement, Panelo said Duterte would fly to Davao Monday night after going to the wake of late business magnate John Gokongwei Jr. at the Heritage Park in Taguig City and "will continue working at his residence there."

"While the demand of pressing work that go along with the highest position of the land are unceasing, the people can rest assured that the President can keep up with the same and is in the best position to know how we can maintain to be on top of his health," he added. Celerina Monte/DMS