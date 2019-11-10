To gather more funds to help Mindanao earthquake victims, Caritas Manila and Radio Veritas will hold a 12-hour telethon on November 11.

In a statement Saturday, Caritas Manila and Radio Veritas invited the faithful to join the telethon called "Damay Kapanalig Mindanao Telethon", beginning 6 am on Monday.

"Let's work together to help our fellow Filipinos recover from the recent earthquakes that struck Mindanao. With this, we will be holding the 'Damay Kapanalig Mindanao Telethon' live on Radio Veritas," said the two Church-run institutions.

To make their pledges of help, Caritas Manila and Radio Veritas said the public may call at 925-79-31 to 39 or send a text message at 0918-837-4827.

The telethon will run and aired live at Radio Veritas until 6 pm.

Last month, the province of Cotabato and other parts of Mindanao suffered from three strong earthquakes with the first with magnitude 6.3 on October 16, the second with magnitude 6.6 on October 29, and the third with magnitude 6.5 on October 31.

Officials said a total of 23 persons were reported dead from the October 29 and October 31 quake.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ( NDRMMC) said more than 180,000 people were affected by the tremor, with about 4,800 families or 24,000 people taking refuge in a total of 34 evacuation centers.

Nearly 30,000 infrastructures were reported damaged, including houses, schools, churches, health facilities, commercial establishments, roads, and bridges. DMS