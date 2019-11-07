President Rodrigo Duterte may take a rest as his counterparts in southeast Asia commented he seemed to be "overworked," Malacanang said on Wednesday.

Duterte returned on Monday night from a four-day trip to Thailand where he attended the 35th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits.

"There were comments from the (other) leaders. It's like 'Your President looked overworked. Don't let him work too much'," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo in a press briefing.

Panelo said Duterte has been working very hard and his recent motorcycle accident also affected his condition. Duterte had complained of ''unbearable pain'' in his pelvic area after his motorcycle fall.

Former presidential aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has said that the 74-year old Duterte was planning to take a rest in Davao City.

Duterte presided over a Cabinet meeting in Malacanang on Wednesday.

Asked if the President would take an official leave of absence when he takes a rest, Panelo said Duterte could just lessen his workload.

"Most likely he will lessen his volume of work so that he won't be pressured," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS