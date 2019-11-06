At least one person was hurt while several structures were damaged after a tornado hit parts of Marawi City on Monday afternoon.

The tornado hit parts of Brgys. Datu Saber, Fort, Barrio Green, Bangon and Sagonsongan, around 2:10 pm.

Sitti Rahma Maruhom, Marawi City Disaster Risk Reduction and Managment Office (DRRMO) administrative officer, said a child in Datu Saber was given treatment for abrasions.

A report from Marawi City DRRMO shows that in Datu Saber a total of 18 houses and a multicab were partially damaged while trees were uproote.

Eight houses were partially damaged and two other houses were destroyed in Barrio Green while 10 house were partially damaged in Barrio Fort.

In Bangon two houses were partially damaged while a waiting shed and an auditorium were destroyed and there are uprooted trees that also fell because of the strong wind.

Seven classrooms of Fountain Harvest School in Sagonsongan were totally damaged during the incident.

Maruhom said luckily no one was hurt in the school as the children were transfered to another building before strong wind hit the area.

According to the City DRRMO the tornado lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes.

"Estimated cost of damages are around P720,000 only excluding the afecred school situated in Brgy. Sagonsongan," it stated.DMS