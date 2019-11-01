The death toll due to 6.6 magnitude earthquake last October 29 reached to eight, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Thursday.

The NDRRMC has recorded three more fatalities in North Cotabato. One was identified as Patricio Lumayon, 65, who died after being hit by falling debris at Brgy. Luayon in Makilala.

The other two were Pao Zailon Abdulah, 64 from Brgy. Kibayao, Carmen and Isidro Gomez, 63, from Brgy Pagasa, Mlang. They died due to cardiac arrest during the quake.

As of Thursday, two victims were remain missing in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur while the number of injured individuals increased to 395.

The NDRRMC report also shows that a total of 2,704 infrastructures were damaged in five regions.

A total of 1,152 of the affected structures were totally destroyed while 1,552 others were just partially damaged.

These include schools, health facilities, other public structures, places of worship, private or commercial establishments, houses as well as roads and bridges.

Those affected by the tremor reached to 5,126 families or 25,630 persons from 59 barangays in Davao and Caraga regions.

Among the affected population 2,552 families or 12,760 individuals are in 19 evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS