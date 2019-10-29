President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday there is no need for a medical bulletin to be issued regarding his health.

In an interview with reporters in Malacanang after the oath-taking ceremony of some newly-appointed government officials, Duterte said in the event that he could no longer carry himself, his common-law wife Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena would inform the public.

"There's no need for it (medical bulletin). If I can no longer stand up, my wife will tell you," he said.

Duterte said the "unbearable pain" he experienced when he was in Japan was really due to muscle spasm.

"A muscle spasm by itself is not really, nothing. There has to be something which...I don't want to tell you yet. But then again it's connected with the spinal," he said.

During the ambush interview, he showed to members of the press a wound, which was almost healed, near his left elbow. He incurred the wound when he fell from a motorcycle on October 16 inside the Presidential Security Group compound in Malacanang Complex.

The muscle spasm that he experienced when he was in Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito on October 22 was due to his motorcycle accident.

In a speech during the oath-taking ceremony, Duterte had to stop for several times as he was coughing.

Duterte said he got cough due to the cold weather when he was in Tokyo. Celerina Monte/DMS