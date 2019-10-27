A Pampanga-based meat processing food corporation on Saturday announced voluntary recall of all pork products due to African Swine Fever (ASF) scare.

"Even as we wait for the results of (the) tests, we have decided to initiate a voluntary recall of all of our pork-based products effective 26 October 2019. This is to ensure that we mitigate the possibility that our products inadvertently become carriers of ASF," Mekeni Food Corp. said in a statement.

The announcement was made following reports identifying that the ASF positive branded processed meat came from them.

"We have been fully compliant with all government regulations, we also have been cooperating with the Department of Agriculture and Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) in their ongoing testing of products fro possible exposure to African Swine Fever (ASF)," Mekeni Food Corp. explained.

"We have submitted samples of our pork-based products to the BAI as well as an independent testing facility," it added.

News reports said a results of a test by BAI on October 15 said various processed meat products have tested positive for the ASF virus.

According to the report, samples collected included both branded and unbranded processed pork products.

Philippine Association of Meat Processors Inc. (PAMPI) spokesperson Rex Agarrado contested the result, suggesting the possibility of cross contamination in the samples since it was not sorted properly.

Despite their announcement to recall pork products, Mekeni said their products are safe to eat.

"We would like to stress that these products are safe for consumption. No less than the Department of Health and Department of Agriculture have reiterated that ASF poses no danger to human heath," said Mekeni. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS