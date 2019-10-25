President Rodrigo Duterte is "feeling much better" as his doctor ruled out any surgery after his fall from a motorbike, giving him "unbearable pain" when he was in Japan, his spokesman said on Thursday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo reiterated that there was nothing to be worried about Duterte's health.

"Responding to the concern and apprehension raised by various sectors on the condition of the health of the President following an episode of excruciating pain he suffered last October 22 when he was in Japan to attend the enthronement ceremonies of the new Emperor (Naruhito), the Palace wishes to inform the public of his state of health to allay the fears of our countrymen on his present physical condition," he said.

"The Chief Executive has been advised by his doctor to rest for a couple of days and limit his physical activity, particularly avoiding standing or walking for long duration. The President is presently feeling much better," added Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

On Wednesday, Duterte underwent a magnetic resonance imaging and medical evaluation.

This was after he cut short his trip to Tokyo and immediately returned on Tuesday night in Manila.

Like what was stated by former presidential close aide and now Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Panelo said Duterte was diagnosed to be having muscle spasms.

"As the public already knows, the Chief Executive suffered from a motorcycle accident several years ago, and from another minor mishap involving the same type of motor vehicle just last Thursday, October 17. The attending doctor said that there is a strong likelihood that these incidents may have caused or possibly aggravated the current pain he is suffering from in his lower back," he said.

Panelo said Duterte's physician advised him to rest and to take medicines that would relieve him of pain.

"His doctor ruled out any surgical procedure for the President," he said.

Despite the doctor's advice to limit his physical activities, he said Duterte would meet Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua Thursday to discuss, among others, certain infrastructure projects in the country which are financed by China.

Malacanang did not issue any official schedule of the President for Thursday.

"Despite the President’s somewhat impaired physical profile, he will continue to perform his presidential duties which include attending to local and foreign engagements in the following days, with the same passion and dedication, in obedience to the constitutional command to serve and protect the Filipino people," Panelo said. Celerina Monte/DMS