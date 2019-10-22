Three municipalities, one of which was close to the epicenter of a 6.3 earthquake that shook North Cotabato last week, were placed under a state of calamity.

The National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Monday the three towns were Makilala in Cotabato; Matanao and Bansalan both in Davao del Sur.

Makilala, along with Tulunan as the epicenter, was among areas struck by Intensity Seven. The others were Kidapawan City, Digos City and Magsaysay.

The death toll rose to seven with 215 others injured after NDRRMC has recorded another victim in Makilala..

Magsaysay last week declared a state of calamity due to the earthquake.

As of 6 am Monday, the NDRRMC said a total of 3,160 buildings, bridges, schools and various infrastructure were damaged in Davao region, Soccsksargen, and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

A total of 2,654 of the affected infrastructures were partially damaged while 506 other were totally destroyed.

The number of affected population also increased to 4,151 families or 20,755 individuals in Davao region and Soccsksargen.

Around 269 families or 1,407 persons were being served inside three evacuation centers. Robina Asido/DMS