The joint exercise dubbed Kaagapay ng mga Mandirigma ng Dagat 3 (Kamandag 3) formally ended in a closing ceremony at the Philippine Marine headquarters in Taguig City on Friday.

Capt. Felix Serapio Jr., Philippine Marines spokesman, said the ceremony was graced with the presence of Major Gen. Paul Rock, the Commanding General of the US 3rd Marine Expeditionary Brigade; Brig. Gen. Ariel Caculitan, deputy commandant, Philippine Marine Corps; Col. Yoshikatsu Fujii, commanding officer, 2nd Regiment, Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade, and Usec. Pedro Cesar Ramboanga Jr., executive director, Presidential Commission of Visiting Forces, the guest of honor and speaker.

He said Kamandag 3 a Philippine-led military training exercise between the AFP and the US along with the Japan Ground Self Defense Force began on Oct. 9.

Serapio said the exercises that focused "on combined interoperability events, capabilities development activities, and humanitarian assistance projects" was participated by 900 Philippines, 1,400 United States and 100 Japan service members.

It was held in various locations covering the areas of Cavite, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Zambales, Pampanga, and Palawan, he said.

"The exercise also featured cooperative health engagements, civil affairs interactions, and community relations events throughout Luzon," he added.

Serapio said aside from amphibious landing exercise participants also exchanged information on hygiene skills, life support, first response, and safety protocols.

"Religious ministry, primary education, and athletic events were also conducted," he said.

"Exercises like Kamandag 3 strengthen international partnerships and forces’ abilities to rapidly respond to crises throughout the Indo-Pacific," added. Serapio. Robina Asido. DMS