President Rodrigo Duterte is set to receive in Malacanang later this week Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who will undertake a state visit to the Philippines from October 17 to 21.

A bilateral meeting between the two leaders will take place on Friday, October 18, and they are expected to discuss "areas of mutual interest, including political, economic, cultural and people-to-people engagement," the Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said in a statement.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of agreements between the two countries.

Duterte will host a state banquet for the visiting Indian official and members of his delegation.

On Saturday, Kovind will meet with liver transplant patients and the beneficiaries of the Mahaveer Philippines Foundation.

He will also grace the Philippines-India Business Conclave and 4th ASEAN India Business Summit.

On Sunday, the Indian leader will also attend the installation of the Mahatma Gandhi Bust Center for Peace Education in Miriam College, Quezon City, and will meet with the Indian community.

He will depart for Tokyo on Monday, October 21. On October 22, representatives of over 190 countries and international organizations are expected to attend the enthronement ceremony of new Japanese Emperor Naruhito.

Kovind is the third Indian president to undertake a state visit to the Philippines since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1949. Celerina Monte/DMS