The city government of Manila last Friday lifted the closure order against Isetann Mall in Recto.

Two days after Manila Mayor Isko Moreno issued the closure order due to anomalies and violation of city ordinances, he approved a recommendation by Bureau of Permits chief Levi Facundo to reopen the mall.

"Upon coordination with this Office and submission of requirements, this is to confirm that you have substantially complied with the deficiencies/violations noted in the Closure Order in relation to the operation of your business," the lift order read.

"In view thereof, the Closure Order dated 9 October 2019 is hereby lifted," it added.

However, Isetann Mall was warned that their permit will be revoked once they commit another violation of the terms and condition of their business permit.

The mall was ordered closed after the city government found out that it was operating without necessary business permit and other violations of city ordinances.

According to Manila Public Information Office, Isetann Mall was permitted to reopen after it submitted all required permits to lease space and operate four of its cinemas. The mall's occupied space and number of employees declared in their business permit has been corrected.

"In keeping with instructions of the City Mayor, the sale of second hand phones will no longer be allowed here at the Isetann Cinema Complex," the mall's administration said in a letter addressed to Moreno. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS