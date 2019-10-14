Over 4,000 minors have violated the Manila City ordinance imposing curfew since Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso issued a memorandum for its strict implementation last month.

According to the Manila Public Information Office, a total of 4,112 minors were rescued from the streets from September 2 to October 11.

The highest record of rescued minors came from Manila Police District (MPD) Station 2 in Moriones, Tondo with 987 individuals. It was followed by Police Station 5 in Ermita with 641; Station 1 in Balut, Tondo with 611; Station 3 in Sta. Cruz with 378; Station 6 in Sta. Ana with 360; Station 10 in Pandacan with 243; and Station 4 in Sampaloc with 240.

Police Station 8 in Sta. Mesa rescued 191 minors; Station 9 in Malate had 172; Station 7 in Jose Abad Santos recorded 167; Station 11 in Meisic with 79; and the MDP Special Mayor's Reaction Team (SMaRT) rescued 43 minors.

The rescue operations of the local government and the MPD were result of Domagoso's declaration of a "full blast" implementation of City Ordinance No. 8547 last September 2.

Under the city ordinance, minors are not allowed to stray on the streets of Manila from 10 PM to 4 AM. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS