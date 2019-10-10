Minister Yasushi Yamamoto, deputy chief of mission of the Embassy of Japan visited the Philippine Army headquarters in Taguig City on Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman, said Yamamoto paid a courtesy call to Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Macairog Alberto.

Zagala said the "visit was part of Japan and Philippines’ constant efforts to strengthen its bilateral relationship that brings mutual benefits to both countries."

He said Yamamoto emphasized the importance of enhancing the military cooperation between Japan and Philippines.

“Our two countries’ cooperation and exchanges should be more upgraded to support the [mutual] understanding,” said Yamamoto.

Zagala said Yamamoto also expressed his gratitude to the Philippine Army in terms of military trainings, saying that “we learn very much from you,”

During the visit, Zagala said "Alberto recalled the recent visit of a Japanese team that inspected Army’s Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief equipment in coordination with Army’s Engineering Battalion."

“We have lots of disaster coming in the Philippines [such as earthquakes and typhoons], so we have this cooperation with your army. We are planning more activities with you,” said Alberto.

Zagala said "the collaboration aimed to enhance the command’s abilities in responding to emergencies and rescue operations."

"The Philippine Army sees every interaction with its stakeholders as an opportunity to sustain and expand its capabilities in serving the people and securing the land," he said. Robina Asido/DMS