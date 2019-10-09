At least 1,000 United States, Philippine and Japan forces are set to participate in this year's Kamandag joint exercises that will start on Wednesday.

Capt. Felix Serapio, Philippine Marines spokesman, said the exercise that will last from Oct. 9 to 18, will be participated by around 1,400 US troops, about 600 Filipino soldiers and around 100 members of Japan Ground Self Defense Force Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade.

Serapio said Filipino participants also include soldiers from Philippine Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

He said the participation of the Japanese forces will focus on amphibious operations and humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) operations.

"The Japanese will join us, more on amphibious operations and humanitarian," he said.

"It's a bilateral (exercise). We do have the approved, mutual treaty with US, The Japanese are invited to join and specifically focus on the humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations", he added.

Serapio said Philippine troops will utilize its amphibious assault vehicles (AAVs) and artillery during the exercises.

"The objective of our exercise is (for the) enhancement of our capabilities on both sides since we all know that we have previous exercises more on amphibious operations on the technological picture utilizing our AAV's," he said.

"This activity centers on the marine corps and the Philipine Navy with our counterparts and it will be the building of friendly alliances and developing our cooperation as stakeholders to regional peace and development in our region here in southeast Asia," he added. Robina Asido/DMS