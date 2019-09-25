The Manila Veterinary Inspection Board on Tuesday assured Manilenos that pork in the city is safe the African Swine Fever (ASF) outbreak.

"The African Swine Fever causes 90 percent to 100 percent mortality rate to pigs. This means that it is deadly to pigs, but it is not contagious to humans. The Veterinary Inspection Board would like to inform everyone that it is safe to consume pork meat," said Nick Santos, head of the Manila Veterinary Inspection Board, in a report submitted to Manila Mayor Isko Moreno.

Still, according to Santos, the local government is on high alert to avoid possible contamination among live pigs and hogs in backyard piggeries, and pork meat and pork-related products sold in public markets.

"The ASF does not affect humans since it only attacks pigs. The VIB is strictly inspecting and monitoring the supply of pigs that are to be butchered and the pork meat products sold in public markets in the city," he said.

"We strictly implement the right protocol and monitoring to the health condition of pigs from the few backyard raisers in the city," Santos said.

Manila Public Information Office chief Julius Leonen added that the city's Veterinary Inspection Board has been inspecting since September 1 to 18 "and will continue to do so in the coming days and weeks."

Consumers were urged to be vigilant when purchasing frozen pork. The board said they should look for certificate of meat importation before buying pork meat.

Consumers can reach the city's Veterinary Inspection Board through their hotline via landline at 708-9947 and mobile 09163675250 or 09474281830. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS