President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered concerned government agencies to look for other sources of oil amid the sudden spike of prices following the attack on production facilities in Saudi Arabia, Malacanang said on Monday.

Oil companies, such as Petron, Shell, Seaoil, and other small players, have announced that they would implement price increases starting 6 am on Tuesday.

Gasoline would increase by P2.35 per liter; diesel, P1.80 per liter; and kerosene, P1.75 per liter.

Prior to Tuesday's hike, pump prices rose on September 6, shortly after drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's state-run Armaco's processing facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais. That time, prices went up by P1.35 per liter for gasoline; P0.85 per liter for diesel; and P1.00 per liter for kerosene. Celerina Monte/DMS