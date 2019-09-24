President Rodrigo Duterte is not likely to join other dignitaries around the world in witnessing the enthronement ritual of Emperor Naruhito next month, Malacanang said on Monday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that Duterte might send a representative when the new Emperor proclaims his ascension to the Chrysanthemum Throne on October 22.

"He (Duterte) said he has so many works to do. He might be just sending somebody there," he said.

Emperor Naruhito assumed the Imperial throne on May 1, which signaled the Reiwa era.

He succeeded his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who abdicated on April 30.

Representatives of over 190 countries and international organizations are expected to attend the enthronement ceremony in Tokyo.

Duterte is set to visit Russia early October and to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on October 31 to November 4. Duterte is scheduled to visit Chile in November.

Duterte's last trip to Japan was in May this year where he attended a Nikkei forum. Celerina Monte/DMS