Elevated EDSA?

The Department of Transportation ( DOTr) and San Miguel Corp. are eyeing building an elevated EDSA which can help in easing the traffic situation in Metro Manila.

In a press conference, SMC President and COO Ramon Ang revealed that there are talks with the DOTr in building an elevated EDSA.

“Secretary Tugade and I are discussing on building, on putting an elevated Edsa,” Ang said.

“Meaning from Cavite-Coastal (Paranaque) or Macapagal Avenue all the way to Balintawak or Samson Road in Quezon City. A 5 by 5 lane, (total of) 10 lane… that will be so fast (and) it can carry 1.5 million passengers… the traffic is solved,” he added.

Ang said they are in talks with DOTr with a lot of projects that can help in easing traffic by 2022.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade confirmed the information provided by Ang but did not disclose details.

“There is already a prototype but in time we will make the announcement,” he said.

Tugade told reporters they started discussing an elevated EDSA last year and the hope to have the final data on the project before the end of the year.

“But what we agreed upon to show their sincerity. The government can buy back the project at any time, after construction, at cost,” he said.

A toll inter-operability and logistics terminal in Pandacan, Manila is being discussed by Ang and Tugade.

Tugade said the three toll operators have different systems and through this inter-operability, they will have only one system.

“The three operators are coordinating with me… and if they agree, only one system will be used the flow of traffic at toll gates will be faster,” he said.

On the MRT-7, Tugade said they are still aiming for partial operability by 2021 while silently solving the issue on the right of way.

“We will finish it,” he said.

Tugade did not disclose details on the ongoing railway projects they have but assured that the country's first subway will start construction by the end of this year. Ella Dionisio/DMS