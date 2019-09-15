Agriculture Secretary William Dar on Saturday said that more areas in Central Luzon have been placed under quarantine due to possible spread of the African Swine Fever (ASF).

In a radio interview over DZBB, Dar, however, refused to divulge the other areas which have also been placed under isolation due to the virus.

"The areas under quarantine increased, but we will not yet disclose the exact places," he said.

"There are areas from Central Luzon, but we will not yet disclose in order for us to do the ground zero or '1-7-10' protocol of the department," he added.

The DA has been implementing the 1-7-10 protocol to contain the virus and to prevent affecting more hogs in different areas.

Quarantine checkpoints will be placed within one-kilometer radius of afflicted areas. Within 7-km radius, the authorities will conduct surveillance and limit animal activities or movement.

Farm owners and residents inside the 10-km radius are meanwhile urged to report cases of ASF to the authorities.

Dar came out with the statement after 40 pig carcasses were found floating in Marikina River and six in Quezon City last Thursday.

According to Dar and Marikina Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, the dead hogs might have been from Rizal, specifically in areas initially affected by the ASF.

Last September 9, the Agriculture chief confirmed that ASF was the cause of death of several pigs in the country. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS