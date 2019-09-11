The Philippines and Japan agreed to enhance mutual cooperation between their armies.

Lt. Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman. said Tuesday this was discussed between Philippine Army Commanding General, Lt. General Macairog Alberto and Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Chief, Gen. Goro Yuasa during their meeting at the Indo-Pacific Conference 2019 in Thailand.

“The Philippine Army and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) expressed their intent in seeking to advance both armies’ mutual cooperation during the Indo-Pacific Conference 2019 held yesterday, September 9, at Bangkok,” he said.

Zagala said during the meeting “the two Army “chiefs recognized the need for both armies’ support especially in responding to unconventional threats.”

“Aside from other security challenges that the Philippines and Japan are addressing, Alberto and Yuasa agreed that the PA and JGSDF must collaborate in answering to future natural disasters and calamities since both countries are within the Pacific Ring of Fire,” he said.

“Yuasa also mentioned Japanese Army’s desire for Subject Matter Expert exchange for special operations forces. Alberto on the other hand, talked about the multinational engagement on several fields such as in logistics that is an opportunity for both countries to participate,” he added.

Zagala said “Alberto also recalled Japan’s assistance in the Marawi crisis and extended his gratitude to Yuasa.”

“Yuasa also thanked Alberto for the training exchanges on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response and in the Command and General Staff Course.” he said.

“Our national and security threats emerge in different forms and the Philippine Army’s advancement in mutual cooperation with Japan and other forces are vital in preparing the command to continue to serve the people and secure the land,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS