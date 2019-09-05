Agriculture Secretary William Dar assured the public on Wednesday there is nothing to be worried about the spread of African swine fever.

In a press beiefing in Malacañang, Dar said he would submit a report to President Rodrigo Duterte regarding ASF during the Cabinet meeting Wednesday night.

"The public should not worry for as long the process is followed before slaughtering (the pig). There should be the veterinarian health certificate, when the (hog) is slaughtered there should be NMIS (National Meat Inspection Service) certificate," he said.

Dar said his office is still waiting for the result of the test on the hogs after the death of animals in Rizal last week.

The result could come in later this week and the DA would make it public, he said.

Whether the result is positive or negative, he said the government has put in place quarantine and food safety measures nationwide.

"We have managed. We have contained. We have controlled the one kilometer. We have not seen any fever on those first affected," he said.

Dar said a boodle fight would be held on Friday near the DA's office in Quezon City to assure the public it is safe to eat pork. Celerina Monte/DMS