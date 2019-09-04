The wife of convicted former Calauan Mayor Antonio Sanchez said they had no plans of paying damage worth P12.6 million to the bereaved family of Eileen Sarmenta and Allan Gomez who were slain in 1993 as ordered by the court.

Sanchez's wife made the admission during the second day of Senate hearing on the Good Conduct Time Allowance Law (GCTA).

"Actually we really don't have any intention. I'm saying the truth, the day and date wherein they said Eileen Sarmenta was raped and killed and Allan Gomez was murdered, my husband was with us, we were with our child," Evira Sanchez explained.

"Why would we pay? My husband did not do anything wrong," she added.

In an earlier interview with Eileen's mother, Clara Sarmenta, over dzBB, she said Sanchez never gave them any amount of the court-mandated financial compensation.

"We are not waiting for financial damages but they didn't pay a single cent. We want to let the public know that we did not receive anything from them," Sarmenta said in a radio interview last August 21. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS