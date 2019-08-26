Ilocos Norte has incurred at least P19.8-million worth of damage on its agriculture and infrastructure sectors due to Typhoon "Ineng," the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) Region 1 said on Sunday.

Rice, corn, high-value commercial crops, fisheries, and livestock were largely destroyed with an estimated amount of P19.572 million.

According to the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) in Ilocos Norte, the state of calamity was declared in Vintar town after hundreds of livestock drowned due to massive flooding.

The weather disturbance also destroyed some roads, bridges and other infrastructure facilities initially valued at P263 million.

Some 24 houses in Laoag City were also damaged.

Earlier, the OCD reported that two persons died due to landslides and flooding in Laoag City and in the municipality of Pasuquin, respectively, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, some areas in San Juan in Ilocos Sur and Bani in Pangasinan experienced flooding.

Around 4,595 families or 18,845 individuals from 109 barangays were affected.

Some 559 persons who are currently at evacuation centers are expected to return to their homes as floods have begun to subside.

Ilocos Norte was also placed under tropical cyclone signal warning number 1 before the typhoon left Saturday night.

The whole province of Ilocos Norte was placed under the state of calamity due to Ineng. Ella Dionisio/DMS