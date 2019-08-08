Acting Agriculture Secretary William Dar expressed disappointment over the contraction of the agricultural output during the second quarter.

This as he expressed to attain a two percent farm output during his first year in office.

"Considering all factors, I really would have expected a better growth. While El Nino is there, again we should do much more in terms of the needed measures to make it possible for agriculture to grow during this period," Dar told reporters after a forum in Quezon City on Wednesday.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, agricultural output contracted by 1.27 percent n the second quarter due to the "decline in crops production."

The PSA, however, noted increases on livestock, poultry and fisheries.

"At current prices, the value of agricultural production amounted to P424.6 billion. This was 5.20 percent lower than the previous year's level," it said.

From January to June, agricultural output plunged by 0.24 percent.

Dar vowed to work hard to assist farmers and to implement various programs for the agriculture sector to recover as he eyed 2 percent expansion during his first year in office until reaching 4 percent by 2022, the end of President Rodrigo Duterte's term of office.

"The reckoning was from (my) day one (in office), yesterday. Towards the end of one year, we have to grow beyond our population growth rate. Okay, let's start with two percent. After one year again, go to three percent. At the end of the third year, four percent," he said.

Dar took his oath of office as the new DA chief last Monday. He replaced Emmanuel Pinol who was named as the new head of the Mindanao

Development Authority.

It is the second time for Dar to become agriculture secretary. He held the same position during term of President Joseph Estrada in 1998. Celerina Monte/DMS