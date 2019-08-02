One of the suspects who were arrested for extorting money to politicians revealed he was allegedly paid by the opposition party to become an anti-Duterte blogger during the May 2019 elections.

During a press conference at Camp Crame, Senator Bong Go said he found out that the suspect identified as Dennis Jose Borbon was paid by the members of the opposition to discredit administration's candidates during last election.

He said former Senator Bam Aquino denied the the Liberal Party is involved in "Totoong Narcolist" videos.

"Bam Aquino said he is not involved in the attacks now I'm asking Bam Aquino why does your chief of staff depositing money to his (Borbon) account to ruin our image?" said Go.

He said Aquino has to answer those allegations.

In the same briefing, Borbon claimed he is paid to be an anti-Duterte blogger.

He said he is a former administrator of an anti-Duterte account in social media.

"I'm an anti-administration blogger. The allegations Senator Bong Go said are true. I'm not denying it," said Borbon.

"Way back elections, since I have a blog and the activities reached 300,000 engagement per week (according to) the chief of staff of Mister Senator Bam Aquino," he added.

Borbon said he received around 20,000 to 40,000 pesos.

"They deposit (money) ranging from 20,000 to 40,000 per month during campaign period," he said.

He added that amount is different from the financial support being given by other opposition members such as former Congressman Gary Alejano.

"I'm also familiar with Peter Joemel Advincula. We had a conversation before," said Borbon.

He said due to lack of money, he accessed the phone numbers of high-profile politicians through "dark web". "We bought those numbers at dark web," he said.

Go said the National Bureau of Investigation will conduct a probe on the allegations of Borbon and the involvement of some personalities.

"He knows (former Senator Antonio) Trillanes (IV), Alejano. I just want to know the truth," Go said recalling what he did just to prove his innocence on the allegations made by Bikoy.

Borbon was presented at Camp Crame after he posed as a congressman who got money from other politicians.

He was arrested in an entrapment operation after his victims reported him to the authorities. Ella Dionisio/DMS