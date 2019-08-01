President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed former military general Emmanuel Salamat as member of the board of trustees of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ( MWSS).

In a speech last month during the 121st Philippine Navy anniversary, Duterte said he would appoint Salamat as the next MWSS administrator.

Salamat, then the Armed Forces of the Philippines Northern Luzon command chief, retired on July 15. He was appointed to MWSS on July 29.

Franklin Antonio Demonteverde, MWSS chairman, was appointed as ad-interim member of the Judicial and Bar Council. He was also named to the post on July 29.

MWSS Administrator Reynaldo Velasco, the former National Captiol was also reappointed as member of the MWSS Board of Trustees on July 29. Celerina Monte/DMS