Peter Joemel Advincula, who says he is 'Bikoy' the person behind videos accusing President Rodrigo Duterte and his associates of involvement in illegal drugs, may remain in police detention 'probably ''another day'' as his bail is being processed.

Advincula surrendered to the Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Monday after a court issued an arrest warrant for cyberlibel.

According to his lawyer, Larry Gadon, they are processing his bail as the case he is facing was filed at Legazpi City.

"The case is in Legazpi. We will process the bail procedures here (Manila) and then will send in Legazpi," Gadon told reporters on Tuesday.

"It may probably take another day," he added.

Gadon said Advincula's family is preparing his bail of P10,000.

The case against him was filed by businessman Zaldy Co whom he alleged was a drug lord in the video.

Police General Oscar Albayalde said the case is "in connection to the complaint of Mr. Co that he (Bikoy) is implicating that he maintained a drug laboratory in Bicol."

Albayalde said Advincula will remain detained at CIDG-National Capital Region Field Unit until he posts bail. Ella Dionisio/DMS