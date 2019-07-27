Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday signed a memorandum ordering a temporary halt in the operation of e-bikes and e-trikes in the city streets of Manila.

According to the memorandum, the "unregulated activity" of the e-bikes (electricity powered bicycles) and e-trikes (electricity powered tricycles) "would necessarily expose the general riding public and pedestrians to danger and vehicular road accidents.

Moreno directed all e-trikes for hire or public conveyance without the required franchise to operate from the Sangguniang Panglungsod will be apprehended or impounded.

He explained that verification by the Sangguniang Panglunsod revealed that the e-trikes have not secured franchise to operate.

"Accordingly, you are hereby directed to inform all e-trike for hire/ public conveyance owners and operators to temporarily stop their operation pending the consultation with the Sangguniang Panglungsod , with emphasis of securing the well-being of the riding public by ensuring the road worthiness of these e-trikes," Moreno said in the memorandum.

The decision to ban e-bikes and e-trikes for personal use is subject to intervention by the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

"There is a legal question as to whether these e-bikes/e-trikes are considered motor vehicle and therefore should be properly registered with the Land Transportation Office before they can be allowed to use the city streets of City of Manila or other street in Metro Manila for that matter," Moreno said.

He said a request for a legal inquiry has been sent to LTO to clarify and determine its road worthiness. As part of his directive, Moreno also implemented a temporary halt in personal use of e-bikes and e-trikes .

In a statement on Thursday, Transportation Undersecretary for Road Transport and Infrastructure Mark Richmund de Leon said the Department of Transportation (DOTr) respects Moreno's pronouncements.

"As the DOTr recognizes the full authority of Mayor Isko to cancel the franchises of e-tricycles in the city, we shall remain willing and ready to assist the City of Manila in rationalizing its public transportation system to improve the commuting experience of the public through enhanced mobility and connectivity," De Leon said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS