Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday signed two city ordinances granting monthly financial aid for selected groups.

Moreno signed the Ordinance No. 8564 and Ordinance No. 8565 which will grant P500 monthly financial assistance for Grade 12 students of government-run educational institutions, persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens, and solo parents.

The ordinances were a part of the "social amelioration stimulus package" for the Manilenos.

According to the city ordinance, Grade 12 students enrolled at public schools in Manila are required to have a good academic record and must be a bonafide resident and registered voter of the City of Manila.

In cases where the student is not of legal age to be a registered voter, the parents or legal guardian must be a registered voter in order to be a beneficiary.

Students who were dismissed from public schools before the end of the school year will be automatically disqualified for the monthly government allowance.

Under Ordinance No. 8565, P500 will also be given monthly for senior citizens who are at least 60 years old, a bonafide Manila resident,a registered voter, and are listed in the masters list of Manila Office of the Senior Citizens Affairs.

Senior citizens will receive an ATM card where the monthly allowance will be deposited.

Solo parents and persons with disabilities must be a bonafide resident and registered voter to qualify.

They are also required to be in the master list of Manila Department of Social Welfare. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS