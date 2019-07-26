Malacanang said on Thursday that changing certain provisions in the Constitution could not be done by a mere concurrent resolution in Congress as being pushed by one lawmaker.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said amending the Constitution could only be done through a constitutional convention, constituent assembly or through the people's initiative.

"What I’m saying is, as member of Congress he cannot do that alone. It’s House of Representatives and the Senate convening itself to a constituent assembly to amend the constitution ? that’s the (time) he can introduce (the changes)," said Panelo, who is also the chief presidential legal counsel.

The spokesman was reacting on the House Concurrent Resolution No. 01 filed by Cagayan de Oro City Representative Rufus Rodriguez.

HCR No. 1 calls for the changes in the political structure and on some economic provisions, such as lifting the limitations to foreign entities and foreigners in land ownership.

"There is no such thing as concurrent, it's just a resolution. You do not amend the Constitution by concurrent resolution. You amend it by way of a constituent assembly introducing amendments to the Constitution and ratified by the people or by a constitutional convention or by the initiative of the people. That’s the only way or three ways to amend it," he explained.

"If that is just a proposal by him, then it’s a proposal. But he cannot do it by way of passing a law, amending the provision of the Constitution," Panelo added.

But he said that anything that would benefit the Filipinos by way of amending certain provision of the Constitution, "we will always be in support of that."

In his 4th State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte did not ask Congress to push for constitutional amendments contrary to his previous SONAs. Celerina Monte/DMS