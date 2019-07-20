Malacanang on Friday said they have “nothing to do” with the sedition charges filed by the Philippine National Police- Criminal Investigation and Detection Group against Vice President Leni Robredo and other opposition members.

“Let me very clear on that. We have nothing to do with this case. None at all, absolutely nothing,” Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a TV interview.

Panelo said if the administration is the one behind the filing of case, they should have done that since the issue came up.

“Otherwise we should be the one who file a case since the start (of the issue). We just let it. The president is used on (allegations),” he said.

He said Duterte did not give attention when he was informed about the filing of case.

“He just asked who co-filed… he doesn’t give attention to that,” Panelo added.

Panelo said it’s “time to know the truth” about the videos posted online pointing to Duterte as the mastermind of illegal drug trade in the country.

On Thrusday, the PNP-CIDG filed inciting to sedition charges before the Department of Justice against Robredo, Senators Leila de Lima, Risa Hontiveros, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and several others, in connection with their alleged involvement in “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos.

In the letter-complaint, the CIDG asked the DOJ to prosecute the respondents for inciting to sedition, cyber libel, libel estafa, harboring a criminal, and obstruction of justice.

The names that were included in the complaint came from Peter Joemel Advincula who revealed as 'Bikoy', narrating in the videos.

Advincula first appeared at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines where he stood pat on his statements Duterte is involved in the illegal drug trade.

But he surrendered to the PNP and retracted his statement saying it is the opposition behind the videos.

He claimed that those who hired him started neglecting him after the opposition candidates lost in the May mid-term election.

Advincula’s lawyer is Larry Gadon who is a supporter of the Duterte administration.

However, Panelo said Gadon has nothing to do with the administration despite supporting the president.

“Larry Gadon has nothing to do with us. He’s a lawyer who takes(a) client. If he supported the president when he ran for the presidency, we cannot take it away from him… but if you connect his lawyering to the administration, that is definitely fallacious,” he said.

On whether Advincula is a credible witness, he said it will be up to prosecutors to determine.

“I think it has nothing to do whoever is the subject of the investigation. What is important is this guy, 'Bikoy', is the complainant so there is a process by which you will know whether he is telling the truth or not. It’s for the prosecutor investigating the case and then eventually the court if there is a probable cause,” said Panelo.

“There are many ways of determining whether one is telling the truth or not. The testimony not only should be credible, the witness himself should be credible too…. He (Bikoy) explained why he did that so it’s for the investigator to determine if his justification is valid (on) why he flipped-flopped,” he added.

Panelo said the executive department will not interfere and will just let the judicial process to do its job.

“In other words, we have a system by which you can determine whether or not the complainant is telling the truth or a defendant. Let it,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS