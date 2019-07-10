Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said they will do their best to sustain a campaign to clear streets of illegal vendors

After he assumed his post as Manila mayor on July 2, Moreno started a cleanup drive in the heavily-crowded streets of Carriedo and Divisori by clearing illegal sidewalk vendors.

"I told them (vendors) 'you are not authorized.' There's no organizer. 'If you want to organize as vendors, you organize among yourselves based on the policy of the city,' Keep the sidewalks clear, maintain the cleanliness in your area, and don't occupy spaces that are off-bounds or unauthorized," Moreno said in a press conference Tuesday.

Moreno said the policy is non-negotiable.

He added that while it is a part of his drive to remove vendors in unauthorized areas, he assigned some spaces in other streets for vendors to occupy.

"I went to Ilaya, Tabora, Carmen Planas, Santo Cristo. I kindly talked to them (vendors). 'Okay, you can make a living here but move a little to the side,'" he said.

Moreno also did the same thing when he visited Plaza Miranda.

"The Plaza Miranda is occupied by the public. I don't want people to spill over via Quezon Boulevard due to the unnecessary structures, vehicles, and enterprising individuals there. I let them occupy just the sides of Plaza Miranda," he explained.

Recto, San Juan, Soler, Blumentritt are also among the areas which will be included in Moreno's project.

Moreno warned vendors to avoid buying "blue tents" to please him. According to Moreno, blue is his favorite color and is also his political color.

"Don't buy blue tents just to please me. Don't put blue lines to please me. Don't try to suck up on me. Don't waste money for that. As long as you are authorized, do an honest work," the mayor said.

"Let's bring back the streets to the citizens of City of Manila," he added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS