A 15 year-old Grade 7 student was being allegedly shot by a security guard inside a classroom last Thursday and expired on the same day, the Department of Education ( DepEd) said.

In a report, the Calamba City Police Station said the shooting happened around 12:30pm while students of the Castor Alviar National High School were on lunch break.

The victim was identified as Mark Anthony Andres Miranda.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jacinto Malinao, the Calamba City chief, identified the suspect as Renz Ivan Balderama, a security guard.

Allegedly, Balderama is a homosexual who is giving support to Miranda after he harassed the victim during a drinking session.

"But Balderama found out that someone advised the victim to file a sexual harassment complaint against him," Malinao said in a radio interview.

Malinao said this could be one of the reason Balderama committed the crime.

Based on initial investigation, Balderama entered inside the school and went straight to the victim's classroom.

"The victim was fixing his hair in front of the mirror when Balderama shot him at the back of his head," said Malinao.

CCTV footage showed how Balderama later fled and police are pursuing him.

Miranda was brought to the hospital where his status is brain dead, police said.

Malinao admitted the school lacked security which is why Balderama entered the building with a gun.

"Unlike a private school, the security is not that strict," he said.

He said Miranda was living with his grandparents who are asking for justice. Ella Dionisio/DMS