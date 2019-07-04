The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday that despite recent increase in Angat Dam's water level, it might revert to below critical for the next few days.

As of 6 am, water level in Angat rose to 0.29 meters and is at 161.08. It is a notch higher than the dam's critical water level which is at or below 160 meters.

"Recently (the water level) increased due to the continuous rainfalls these past few days," Pagasa hydrologist Aileen Abelardo told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a phone interview.

Last week's rains was due to the southwest monsoon and Tropical Depression Egay, which affected most portions of Luzon and Visayas.

Abelardo said the increase in Angat's water level might stop due to the likely expected monsoon break this week.

"According to the forecast of the weather division, there will be a monsoon break which will last for six days," she said.

"The water level (at) the watershed will only recover if there will be rainfall in the (watershed)," she added, citing the possibility two tropical depressions might enter the country this month.

Abelardo said given the fluctuating water level in the dam, people should continue to conserve water. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS