The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System ( MWSS) slapped a penalty on Maynilad Water Services, Inc. due to water service interruptions in an area in Las Pinas last May.

In an official statement, MWSS Chief Regulator Patrick Lester Ty said

Maynilad will rebate severely affected consumers in Brgy. Capitan Albert Aguilar P2,500 per water service connection or household.

"The primary reason is Maynilad's failure to provide 24/7 water services to its customers who were severely affected by the water service interruption last May 2019 in portions of Brgy. Capitan Albert Aguilar in Las Pinas City," Ty said.

"Based on the evidence gathered by the MWSS Regulatory Office (MWSS RO), it was determined that Maynilad customers who were severely affected in the above mentioned area were deprived of water service with a minimum pressure of seven PSI (pounds per square inch) for a period of more than fifteen days, which adversely affected the public health or welfare," he added.

Ty said the rebate will apply to the succeeding water bills or statements of account until fully disbursed.

"The MWSS RO (Regulatory Office) will facilitate the implementation of the rebate to all affected customers as soon as possible and would like to assure the public that it is doing everything in its power to protect their interest," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS