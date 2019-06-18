President Rodrigo Duterte to appoint retiring Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom) chief Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat as the next Metropolitan Waterworks Sewerage and System (MWSS) administrator.

"I'm looking for Salamat. Hi, sir when will you retire? On July, next month, if Dick Morales would agree, I will move him out of the MWSS and I will put you there," Duterte said during the 121st celebration of the Philippine Navy anniversary in Cavite on Monday.

Salamat who will reach his mandatory retirement age of 56 on July 15 will replace retired Army General Ricardo Morales as MWSS administrator.

Salamat, a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1985 also served as the commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps before he was appointed as the Nolcom chief on 2017.

Despite criticism on his move to appoint retired military men in different government positions, Duterte said more former soldiers will be appointed.

"Despite and inspite the criticism of militarization, you are already a civilian... so if you're back to normal I will take you, because at least I can give you orders...we can do everything that is right and correct for the people." he said. Robina Asido/DMS