The Philippine National Police ( PNP) on Tuesday welcomes the information presented by Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on the alleged claims of Peter Joemel Advincula alias Bikoy.

“The PNP welcomes any available supporting evidence to aid the ongoing investigation on the allegations of Peter Joemel Advincula,” Police Colonel Bernard Banac, PNP spokesperson, said in a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun.

Banac said Advincula is not yet “off the hook” as he is under investigation to determine if he will qualify as a suspect or a witness.

In a press briefing, Banac said the surrendered cellphone and desktop of Advincula is still undergoing forensic examination.

“Validation on his allegations is also ongoing so let’s just wait for the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group as they will release an update on the investigation as soon as possible,” he said.

He added the PNP will include the evidence gathered by Trillanes in their investigation once he decides to submit it to the PNP.

“We assure the public that the PNP remains committed to uphold the rule of law and will never use illegal means to accomplish its mandate,” said Banac.

In a separate press conference, Trillanes presented an exchange of messages between Advincula and the priest who kept him safe showing Advincula insists on releasing the information.

Also presented is a short video where Advincula is accusing a businessman of killing his rivals and being involved in illegal drugs with one of the children of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Trillanes said he presented these to correct the impression that the opposition group is plotting to oust the president. Ella Dionisio/DMS