Outgoing Senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Tuesday presented evidence debunking claims of Peter Joenel Advincula alias ''Bikoy'' the opposition is behind the videos involving President Rodrigo Duterte and his family in illegal drug trade.

In a press conference at the Senate, Trillanes showed screenshots of exchange of text messages between Advincula and a certain priest and a video of him accusing a businessman of killing and being involved in illegal drugs with one of the children of Duterte.

“He is the one bothering (the priest), opposite of his claim that the information is being given to him (by the opposition)… There is no ouster plot,” Trillanes said.

“If I’m the one giving (the information), why is he saying something like that?” he said, while reading a text message that states Advincula is ready to release the information he knows with or without the help of Trillane.

Trillanes even questioned the ouster plot allegation of Advincula, asking how can a video be used to oust the president.

Advincula last month claimed to be behind the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos posted on social media who released information on Duterte, his family and close aide involvement in illegal drugs.

After a few weeks, Advincula surrendered to the Philippine National Police. He retracted his statement, saying it’s the opposition who ordered him to do the videos.

“They always gave me script but look now, I don’t have anything with me,” Advincula said when he was presented to media at Camp Crame.

Trillanes then showed the video where it can be heard Advincula accusing Zaldy Co of killing his rival in business. He even mentioned the involvement of Duterte family in an illegal drug operation of the “Quadrangle” syndicate.

“Did you notice if there is a script? Did you see if he was being ordered by someone? It’s him. His allegations came from him… Point of that video is all his allegations came from him,” he said.

“I did not present him (in Senate) because there are loopholes in his story,” he said.

Asked where the video came from, Trillanes said it was filmed before he went to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines office and the religious group who kept Advincula just gave it to him recently.

He did not disclose where it was taken or who is the priest or the religious group.

Trillanes said Advincula knew he was being filmed as it was during the vetting process whether he is a credible source of information.

“He knows that it was documented for vetting process,” he said.

Trillanes said since May, Advincula is giving the same information as the one he stated in the videos. But this changed when he was presented to the Philippine National Police.

“So you see the turnaround. It’s not the one reported that everything is scripted and made by the opposition. It was clear in this video,” he said.

“Maybe they (PNP) gave him an offer. Imagine, all his cases were gone. Now he gave a speech in Crame with the generals in his back… or there is a reward or compensation so that by itself, his testament is compromised,” he added.

He said the purpose of his presentation is to correct allegations of Advincula against the opposition. Trillanes added is willing to show all of these if his case will reach the court.

He added the affidavit of Advincula when he went to IBP was notarized and legally binded. By creating another affidavit it means he committed perjury, asdded Trillanes.

“We will use these if the PNP or Department of Justice will pursue this case,” Trillanes said.

“They (PNP) can do whatever they want but we want to correct to the public the impression that there is an ouster plot from the opposition. His accusations came from him alone,” he said.

He said he is willing to turn over the documents to the PNP for them to validate the allegations of Advincula. Ella Dionisio/DMS