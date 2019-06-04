Malacanang is still looking for sources of fund to fulfill President Rodrigo Duterte's promise to increase salaries of public school teachers.

In a press briefing on Monday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was not "reneging" on his promise.

"The President is not reneging on his commitment. But as you all know, there had been many things that occurred during that three year term and the President had to increase the salaries of the soldiers as well as the PNP (Philippine National Police) as he ably explained these are the front liners in securing our country and when they go out of their homes half of their feet already buried on the ground," he said.

He also noted that Duterte's mother was a teacher and "so, his heart is with the teachers."

Asked how soon the government would grant the increase, Panelo said the economic team was still working on it.

"I don't know where they will get the funds, but they are looking for these sources," he said.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers ( ACT) said ''800,000 teachers suffer due to very low pay.''

ACT said salaries of P 20,274 for Teacher 1 and P22, 938 of Teacher 2 '' fall short of the Family Living Wage of P23,660-- the barest minimum according to independent think-tank IBON Foundation.''

Panelo also said a dialogue between Duterte and the teachers' group could be arranged.

ACT has renewed its call to Duterte to fulfill his promise for the substantial salary increase of public school teachers.

The group renewed the call as over 27 million students return to school on Monday. Celerina Monte/DMS