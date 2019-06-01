Eight people, including a Dutch kidnap victim and the second wife of an Abu Sayyaf top leader, were killed while 20 were wounded in an encounter between government troops and the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sulu on Friday morning.

Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo, Jr., Joint Task Force Sulu Commander said a Dutch national identified as Ewold Horn was killed by his abductors under Radulan Sahiron after he tried to escape during the clash in Sitio Bud Sub-Sub, Brgy. Pansul, Patikul around 7:41 am.

“Horn was shot by one of his guards when he tried to escape from the Abu Sayyaf during this morning’s gunfight,” he said.

Pabayo said the encounter that lasted for more than an hour resulted in the killing of six Abu Sayyaf members and wounding of 12 others. Eight soldiers were also wounded because of the clash.

He said the body of the second wife of Sahiron was found after the clash.

“Military troops established blockade and encountered Sahiron’s group, composed of 30 fighters... leading to more than an hour of gunfight that killed six bandits and wounded 12 more,” he said.

“After an hour and thirty minutes of gun battle, troops recovered the remains of Horn and that of Mingayan Sahiron, the second wife of the Abu Sayyaf top leader,” he said

"Two soldiers incurred gunshot wounds and six more suffered shrapnel wounds," he added.

The wounded troops were rushed to Camp Navarro General Hospital in Zamboanga City.

Lieutenant General Arnel Dela Vega, Western Mindanao Command chief, condemns the violent acts of terrorist in Sulu.

“They perpetrate violence without compunction and in blatant disregard for human life,” he said.

“On our part, we vow to sustain our intensive campaign to defeat the Abu Sayyaf in Sulu. We also extend our sincere commiseration with the bereaved family of Horn, who died in the hands of his captors.” he added

It can be recalled that Horn, fellow Swiss Lorenzo Vinciguerra and their Filipino guide were abducted by Sahiron’s group in the waters off Barangay Parangan, Panglima Sugala in Tawi-Tawi on February 1, 2012.

Three Filipinos and one Vietnamese remain in the hands of the Abu Sayyaf. Robina Asido/ DMS