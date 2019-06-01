まにら新聞ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
34度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P4,750
$100=P5,200

6月1日のまにら新聞から

Duterte raises deep concern over US-China trade war

［ 136 words｜2019.6.1｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte raised on Friday deep concern over the trade war between the United States and China.

In a speech at the Nikkei forum in Japan, Duterte said the ongoing trade war is creating uncertainty and tension.

"We are deeply concerned about the ongoing trade war between the US and China and it is creating uncertainty and tensions," he said.

"It is causing downward stress of the global economy. It is becoming a protracted war on the global trade and investments everywhere. The world is watching in earnest," he added.

Duterte said there should be a resolution soon.

The US has blacklisted over 140 Chinese entities, including Huawei.

China, on the other hand, has been threatening to restrict US access to rare earth minerals, which are crucial for the development of many high-tech devices. Celerina Monte/DMS